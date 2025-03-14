Amer Ali Khan encourages youth to embrace entrepreneurship.

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan has urged Muslim youth to explore entrepreneurship as a means of economic empowerment.

Speaking at a salary distribution event for employees of Ministry of Cheese (MoC), a popular snack cart chain in Hyderabad, Khan emphasized the importance of self-employment. The initiative, supported by Siasat Hub, aims to provide financial stability to workers.

MoC, funded by Amer Ali Khan, was established to create job opportunities in Hyderabad through its expanding snack cart network. The salary distribution event highlighted Khan’s commitment to youth empowerment and employment generation in the city.

Expressing concern over rising unemployment among Muslim youth, Amer Ali Khan criticized the previous BRS government for failing to address the job crisis despite the presence of many qualified candidates. He noted that the recent socio-economic and caste census conducted by the Congress government had provided crucial data on youth unemployment, particularly within the Muslim community. He assured that this data would help design effective welfare programs.

Khan encouraged young people to take advantage of the Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme, which has a budget of Rs.6,000 crore to support unemployed youth in Telangana. Under the scheme, around five lakh eligible youth will receive Rs.3 lakh each through the SC, ST, BC, and Minority Finance Corporations to start their own businesses.

The scheme will begin on March 15, with applications open until April 5. Successful applicants will be selected thereafter, and approval letters will be handed over by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on June 2, Telangana’s Formation Day.

Amer Ali Khan assured aspiring entrepreneurs that Siasat Hub would assist them in understanding the scheme’s guidelines and application process. He also pledged support for launching additional business ventures like MoC to promote self-employment among Muslim youth.