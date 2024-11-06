American Diary: What it means to have Trump back in the seat of President?

The much-awaited U.S. presidential election ended on November 5, and former President 78-year-old Donald Trump triumphed by winning the White House. This would be his second innings and an extraordinary comeback for Trump. He will be the 47th president of the U.S. Reactions to Trump’s election performance started coming in even before the final votes were counted in the U.S. Some leaders, like Israel’s, showed enthusiasm as they dealt with an ongoing multi-front war. Others like Ukraine president Zelensky expressed anxiety.

In contrast, some of America’s long-standing European allies expressed anxiety about the election results. It was a nail-biting wait. Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were virtually tied in the polls, adding to the suspense. The odds that the race comes down to a few swing states are high, further prolonging the anticipation.

Trump vowed to remove the White House from the Democrats by defeating Kamala Harris. Kamala lost to Trump, just like Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. Clinton was the first woman nominated for president by her party. Trump built a diverse group of voters, more than any Republican nominee in the last 20 years, even though he ran a campaign that was racially charged and attacked immigrants.

Trump’s election is not just a national event, but a global one. Its impact will be felt not only in American politics but also in global affairs, particularly in the ongoing Middle East and Ukrainian conflicts. The historic polls have denied a chance for a woman to preside over the White House. Vice President-elect J D Vance has an Indian connection as his wife, Usha, is an Indian.

In the last 20 years, the most recent Republican presidential candidate to win the nationwide popular vote was George W. Bush in 2004. This historical context is crucial as it underscores the unique nature of the U.S. election process. In 2000, he won the Electoral College and the presidency but lost the popular vote to Al Gore.

Donald Trump became president in 2016 by securing more than 270 votes in the Electoral College, a system where each state is assigned a certain number of votes based on its population. Despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by more than 2.8 million votes, Trump’s victory in key states gave him the necessary Electoral College votes. In 2020, Trump lost the Electoral College and the popular vote to Joe Biden by over 7 million.

The final results of the 2020 election hinged on the meticulous absentee ballot procedures in four crucial swing states – Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These procedures, which can take days to conclude, hold the key to the outcome as they determine the validity of votes cast by mail. It was these battleground states and their absentee ballots that ultimately decided Trump’s win.

With Trump’s victory, the fears of potential violence have been allayed. The predicted disturbances during the oath-taking ceremony of President Biden in January 2021 are less likely to occur. The power transition is expected to be peaceful, bringing a sense of reassurance to the nation. Trump was not willing for a smooth transition in 2021 claiming the results were not correct and he was cheated by becoming the victim.

Trump’s victory can be attributed to the diverse issues he addressed, such as immigration and the economy. In this election, Trump not only secured the White votes but also a diverse group of voters, a testament to the complexity and diversity of the American electorate.

Exit polls show that nearly 20% of Trump voters were people of colour. In his first election in 2016, only about 13% of his voters were people of colour.

Simultaneously, Republicans have snatched control of the Senate, propelled by wins in West Virginia and Ohio. Democrats previously held a narrow majority in the Senate. It will make Trump’s job easy.