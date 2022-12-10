American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup match in Qatar

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died early Saturday morning while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

Grant Wahl was tweeting about the quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands less than five hours before news of his death broke on social media. Wahl was 48 years old.

On Monday, Grant Wahl wrote on social media about his ailing health, which necessitated him to visit a medical centre in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Grant Wahl wrote on Substack.

“What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Wahl added that he had tested negative for COVID-19, which he has been checked regularly since his arrival in Doha last month.

“I went into the medical clinic at the main media centre today, and they said I probably have bronchitis,” he added. “They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.”

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr Celine Gounder, a noted epidemiologist and infectious disease expert who worked on Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force, confirmed the news on Twitter.

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl’s soccer family and of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” she wrote.

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight.



I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

The journalist’s brother Eric Wahl, who is gay, said, “I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup,” he said in a video posted to Instagram shortly after his brother’s death.

“My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”

Grant Wahl’s brother, Eric Wahl, says his brother wore the rainbow shirt for him because he’s gay.



Eric Wahl says Grant Wahl received death threats after wearing the shirt and alleges his brother was killed.



Source: https://t.co/39Q7AYPqzf pic.twitter.com/m72ptJoDuR — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) December 10, 2022

The US Soccer Federation said on Friday that it was “heartbroken” by Wahl’s death.

“We could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists,” the federation said in a statement.

“Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”

“We thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on.”

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the department was in close contact with Wahl’s family, and with senior Qatari officials, to make sure his family’s wishes were met as soon as possible.

We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Grant Wahl and send our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication. We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) December 10, 2022

On November 21, Wahl had worn a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights in the World Cup opener against Wales and wrote that he was refused entry by security and asked to remove the shirt.

Wahl said that FIFA later apologized to him for the incident, to which he said he was suspended for 25 minutes before he was allowed onto the field.

Free to read: What happened when Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.) Story: https://t.co/JKpXXETDkH pic.twitter.com/HEjr0xzxU5 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

Wahl was among the most popular sports journalists in the United States.

In more than two decades at Sports Illustrated, he has reported on the rise of soccer in the United States and covered numerous NCAA tournaments, Olympic Games, and World Cups.

He also wrote The Beckham Experiment in 2009, a New York Times bestseller that detailed the impact of Beckham’s move to the United States.

On December 6, Wahl wrote that he was among 82 journalists honoured by FIFA and AIPS for attending eight or more World Cups.

NEW: At an event honoring 82 journalists who have covered 8 or more men’s World Cups, I met French photographer Henri Szwarc, whose bib Weston McKennie dried his hands on during the USA-England game. Story: https://t.co/KM3YubDN7G pic.twitter.com/6m3crupu3A — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 6, 2022

Reaction to Wahl’s death has been pouring in on Twitter

Grant Wahl was my friend and was one of the most generous, kind, and encouraging people I knew in or out of sports media. He was such a bright presence; I never talked to him without feeling a little better about the world afterward. This is crushing. https://t.co/PexnfvmZbC — Brian Phillips (@brianphillips) December 10, 2022

To say that thousands of people were introduced to the sport of soccer through Grant is an understatement. It is without question that many of us owe our very comprehension of how soccer works in culture to his efforts to help us understand. https://t.co/XlUzGavwf2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 10, 2022

Generous of spirit, a peerless journalist, #grantwahl did more to inform and explain and celebrate the beautiful game than any other American. Ever. Full stop. His loss is incalculable to our profession. Prayers for his family. — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) December 10, 2022

grant was an established pro who went out of his way to help me multiple times in my career when he had no reason to. he took delight in seeing this sport grow in this country and wanted to lift those of us around him up. a horrible, horrible day for american soccer. — Nate Scott (@aNateScott) December 10, 2022

LeBron James offered his remembrance of journalist Grant Wahl tonight in Philadelphia. Wahl, who died at the age of 48 while covering the World Cup in Qatar, wrote the first Sports Illustrated cover story on James – “The Chosen One” – when LeBron was still a teenager. pic.twitter.com/mZIMx1TJiB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, has died.



Wahl was covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.



More: https://t.co/I4Bd7BMjvM pic.twitter.com/tnNxp8qGSo — ESPN (@espn) December 10, 2022

Shocked by the news on Grant Wahl. Hearthbreaking, unbelievable. My heart goes out to family, friends, wife. He was a fantastic guy and journalist.



Sad, shocked.

May you rest in peace, Grant. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2022

We are heartbroken that former Sports Illustrated senior writer Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.



Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this tragic time. https://t.co/B9dhFPSPZq pic.twitter.com/2ydpmtguRF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2022