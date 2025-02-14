Amid bird flu scare, Zoo park in Hyderabad halts chicken, egg supply

Hyderabad: The Zoo Park in Hyderabad has halted the supply of chicken and eggs for carnivores as a precautionary measure amid reports of chicken deaths in neighbouring states due to suspected avian influenza.

Earlier, the Nehru Zoological Park fed 35 kg of chicken and 140 eggs daily to carnivores including tigers, lions, panthers, and jaguars. Now, the meat-eating animals are being given mutton, beef, and pork instead, officials said to PTI.

Following the rise in chicken deaths in neighbouring states due to suspected avian influenza, Telangana has intensified checking at inter-state border check posts to prevent transportation of sick birds into the state and strengthened bio-security measures, a senior official of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry said two days ago.

Recent reports indicate large-scale culling of chickens in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

About Zoo Park in Hyderabad

The Nehru Zoological Park, located near Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura, was inaugurated on October 6, 1963, after the relocation of the erstwhile zoo enclosures from the Public Gardens. The construction of the Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad took four years after its construction began on October 26, 1959.

The Nehru Zoo Park currently hosts 2240 animals in total including 664 mammals of 55 species, 1227 birds of 97 species, 341 reptiles of 38 species and 8 amphibians of 2 species. The natural landscape of the Zoo attracts several migratory as well as resident birds.

The Zoo also allows the adoption of animals for a specified time for a fee that helps in the maintenance of the enclosure and the zoo’s work with wildlife conservation organizations worldwide.

(With inputs of PTI)