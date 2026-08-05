Amid clash with Kangana, Sonakshi Sinha’s new photos go viral

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha gave fans a glimpse into her picturesque family vacation in Bhutan.

The actress went on to share a few pictures on her social media account.

Her sister-in-law and fashion designer Sanam Ratansi also posted a carousel of pictures with the caption, “Peak Family time”, along with mountain and Bhutan flag emoticons.

Sonakshi later reshared the moments from the holiday on her social media account, while Zaheer also treated fans to snapshots from the getaway.

The photos capture the family soaking in Bhutan’s breathtaking landscapes, surrounded by lush green mountains, rivers and cloudy skies.

One picture shows Sonakshi, Sanam and a little girl posing joyfully with victory signs.

Zaheer’s stories showcase the group’s time by a riverside, followed by a selfie shared by Sonakshi with Zaheer standing in the background

The family portrait feature Sonakshi, Zaheer and his parents posing amid Bhutan’s tranquil natural beauty.

Talking about Sonakshi and Zaheer, the couple tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after being in a relationship for nearly seven years.

The couple registered their marriage at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence in the presence of close friends and family before hosting a star-studded reception attended by members of the film fraternity.

Currently Sonakshi Sinha has been in news for extensively showing support to the gency and student protesters in the recent protest over NEET paper leak.

After the former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned Sonakshi had taken to her social media account to laud the Gen Z and express her joy.

She faced a lot of trolling for showing her enthusiasm and excitement in the video after the student protesters emerged victorious in the demand for the resignation of the former education minister.

The actress also faced backlash from actress Kangana Ranaut who, without naming her directly, called out Sonakshi.

She wrote, “There are many fake news that are doing rounds, this like of mine is also fake I never body shame anyone but I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days she wears half pants and ulta cap and talks like a jebkatra while passionately promoting gutterchap behaviour of protestors. I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel, dear fellow actress if your man is making you feel like a jebkatra I am sorry, you used to dress and speak so elegantly what happened to you? Opinions are yours but you can do better with that styling of yours if you need some help I am always there for you.”