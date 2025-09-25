Amid festive rush, Hyderabad airport issues travel advisory

The upcoming Dasara, Diwali, and Durga Puja festivities will see a surge in holiday travel.

Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: With the festive season approaching, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued a passenger advisory, urging travellers to arrive early.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 25, the RGIA said that passenger traffic is likely to rise during the festive season, resulting in longer waiting times at security checkpoints.

“Due to heightened security measures, please expect longer waiting times,” the statement read.

Arrive early!

The airport authority has urged passengers to plan their journeys, including commute options to and from the airport, well in advance, keeping extra time for security frisking.

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department, the vacation for schools and colleges in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana will last for 13 days. The vacation began on September 21, and the institutions are scheduled to reopen on October 4.

