Amid global turmoil, India forged partnerships for growth: Shah

Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, September 7, said India’s reach in the diplomatic world was increasing and asserted that the country had maintained the momentum of its economic growth despite global geopolitical turmoil.

He said India had concluded nine free trade agreements (FTAs) by 2026, noting that wider economic engagement helped the country record a GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent for the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2026-27.

Addressing a function organised in Panaji to confer the President’s Colour on the Goa Police, Shah noted the global diplomatic landscape had remained turbulent over the past few years due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and now the conflict involving the US, Iran and the Gulf countries.

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Nine FTAs by 2026

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to 22 countries over the past year, while heads of state from around 15 countries visited India during the same period.

“At a time when the whole world was grappling with uncertainty over its economic growth because of this (geopolitical) turmoil, we engaged with other countries, presented strategic partnerships and maintained the momentum of our economic growth,” Shah said.

India has entered into concrete agreements in areas such as defence, technology, energy, investment and trade, he stressed.

Shah said India had concluded nine free trade agreements by 2026, while FTAs had been proposed with 38 countries as effective trade arrangements.

He said India was pursuing FTAs with the UAE, Australia, the UK, Oman, New Zealand and the European Union with the objective of increasing trade.

“This is also one of the reasons why, in the first quarter of this (fiscal) year, our GDP recorded a robust growth of 7.8 per cent,” Shah said.

The Union minister said India had shared its achievements in different fields with the rest of the world and assisted several countries in disaster relief and capacity building.

“India has shared its achievements in digital public infrastructure with the world and provided assistance to several countries in the areas of disaster relief and capacity building,” he said.

Modi earned respect for India

The BJP leader emphasised that it is because of PM Modi’s consistent efforts and global outreach that India’s diplomacy has been able to establish its place firmly in the world today.

“Whatever the issue facing the world, the entire world looks at what the Prime Minister of India has to say and what his perspective is on that issue. After a long time, it is our leader Narendra Modi who has earned this respect for India in the world,” Shah commented.

He said Modi envisaged India as a fully developed country by the 100th year of its independence.

“PM Modi has placed before all of us the vision of a developed India by 2047. He has envisioned a developed India that, when the country completes 100 years of independence, will be number one in the world in every field,” Shah stated.

The Union minister recalled that when this vision was put forward, there were many debates and arguments, but gradually, this vision has transformed into a resolve of 140 crore Indians.

“Today, every Indian believes that, yes, on August 15, 2047, our nation will be the best in the world and we will be number one in every field,” he said.

‘Goa a small but important state’

Speaking about the Goa police, Shah asserted it was a matter of great pride for him that the force had been honoured with the President’s Colour.

“Today, after eight decades of glorious service, the Goa Police stand alongside police forces across the country with the insignia bestowed by the President. This is a matter of great pride for all of us,” he told the gathering.

“The states whose police forces have received this honour have earned it because of their glorious history, professional excellence, courage, discipline and dedication. It is for these qualities that the Hon’ble President has honoured the Goa Police with the President’s Colour,” Shah added.

“Goa is a small but very important state. The Goa police received three responsibilities at the time of the creation of the state (in 1987): safe cities, safe communities and secure maritime borders. I have no hesitation in saying that after the formation of the state, the Goa police have successfully fulfilled all three responsibilities and made an important contribution to national security,” he affirmed.

Speaking further, the Union Home Minister emphasised that the first condition for a developed nation is that its internal security and security of its borders must be ensured.

“Goa has earned the distinction of safeguarding internal security and its borders. We all know that Goa has a coastline, and its protection is also the responsibility of the Goa police. While carrying out this responsibility very effectively, Goa has done very good work in strengthening its economy and ensuring the safety of tourists,” Shah maintained.

Shah highlighted the threat posed by cyber frauds with the expansion of the digital economy.

“Today, when the Goa police are being honoured with the President’s Colour, I want to tell the people of the state that as the digital economy continues to grow, the threat of cyber frauds is being felt across the world, and India is also experiencing this threat,” he said.

PM Modi has started direct dialogue with states to tackle the growing threat of cyber frauds, stressed the Union minister.

“The 1930 (national cybercrime helpline number) service is going to become a major protective shield against all forms of cyber fraud in the days to come,” Shah noted.