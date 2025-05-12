Amid Indo-Pak tensions 162 return to Telangana from J-K, Punjab

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, May 12, said it will continue to provide comprehensive relief and support to citizens returning from border areas through the Telangana Bhawan in New Delhi. So far, 162 persons have arrived there, including 56 individuals from various institutions in Jammu & Kashmir and 106 from Punjab.

Out of these, 130 persons have already departed for their respective hometowns after receiving necessary assistance. The remaining individuals are being accommodated at Telangana Bhawan and will leave in due course,” said a press release from the state government.

Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhawan in Delhi, Dr. Gaurav Uppal, reviewed the arrangements and interacted with the students who told them that they preferred visiting their homes first and then return to their institutions once the situation fully stabilizes. They have been asked to return to campuses as there are signs of improvement.

Dr. Uppal immediately reached out to the concerned university authorities and urged them to facilitate online classes for the time being. “The institutions responded positively and agreed to extend such support. A few final-year students also conveyed their intention to wait for a few more days before making a decision, to which Dr. Uppal assured full cooperation from the Telangana Government and encouraged them to stay at Telangana Bhawan as long as required,” the release added.

The Centre on Monday issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen the 32 airports that had been shut down since May 9 due to the cross-border drone and missile attacks following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre of 26 tourists by Islamabad-backed terrorists.

The airports will be opened gradually as, although the ceasefire announced following the Pakistan DGMO’s (Director General of Military Operations) request is largely holding, the government does not want to take any chances.