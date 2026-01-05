Amid job risk, Hyderabad techie wins Rs 24L in UAE’s Big Ticket Draw

A 45-year-old IT engineer from Hyderabad, who was facing job uncertainty, won Rs 24 lakh (Dh 100,000) in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Big Ticket Draw.

Mohammed Javeed Rajbhary has been living in the UAE for 20 years and has been trying his luck in the draw for many years before he hit the jackpot. Currently based in Ras Al Khaimah, Rajbhary spent his first eight years in Dubai before moving for work.

While his family initially lived with him in the UAE, they returned to India amid job uncertainty. “I feel really blessed. This is good news,” the engineer was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

“It’s great. This is just for me. It has come at a perfect time,” said Rajbhary, whose is actively exploring new career opportunities after the company he works for faces closure.

Rajbhary said he would carefully plan on where to spend the money, and is considering starting a mutual fund investment with his wife, setting aside a portion of the prize to support his mother and donating a certain amount to charity.

