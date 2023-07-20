Amid rainfall in Telangana, govt declares 2-day holiday for educational institutions

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday declared two-day holidays for all educational institutions due to heavy rainfall in the State. The decision was taken after Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued an orange alert for the state.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Telangana minister for education Sabitha Indra Reddy wrote, ‘Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday.’

Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday. — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) July 20, 2023

Though the government declared holidays, it was too late as most of the students had already reached their educational institutions today. Additionally, the order was not communicated to the educational institutions, resulting in putting kids into hardships. Many children reached school amid heavy rains and traffic congestion.

Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Also Read Rainfall lashes Hyderabad; intense spells likely to continue today

Observing the prevailing weather conditions in Telangana, many parents are questioning the school administration about the reasons for not declaring the holiday earlier to avoid putting students at risk due to heavy rainfall in the State.

Meanwhile, IMD Hyderabad forecasted that intense spells of downpours will continue in the state till July 24, 2023. However, the weather department predicted that intense spells of rainfall in the city will end today.

The Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday that intense spells are likely to occur in some parts of the city. Currently, yellow alerts have been issued in Hyderabad, and timely warnings are also being issued.

“Hyderabad is likely to have light to moderate rainfall during the next two days, today and tomorrow. At times, intense spells are likely to occur in some parts of the city. Currently, yellow alerts have been issued in Hyderabad, and warnings are also being issued timely. Nowcast and also a seven-day forecast have also been issued and disseminated through the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to all the collectors,” he said.

In view of the rainfall forecasts made by the weather department, the Telangana government declared a 2-day holiday in the state for all educational institutions.