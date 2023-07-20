Rainfall lashes Hyderabad; intense spells likely to continue today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad once again woke up to heavy rainfall and a cloudy sky today. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, intense spells of downpours are expected to continue in the city.

In view of the continuous rainfall in Hyderabad, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers until July 23. It has also predicted intense spells of rainfall in the city today.

The weather department also forecasted that heavy rainfall in Telangana will continue till July 24. It has also issued an orange alert for the state.

The Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday that intense spells are likely to occur in some parts of the city. Currently, yellow alerts have been issued in Hyderabad, and timely warnings are also being issued.

“Hyderabad is likely to have light to moderate rainfall during the next two days, today and tomorrow. At times, intense spells are likely to occur in some parts of the city. Currently, yellow alerts have been issued in Hyderabad, and warnings are also being issued timely. Nowcast and also a seven-day forecast have also been issued and disseminated through the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to all the collectors,” he said.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 192.3 mm was recorded in Jangaon. In Hyderabad, Shaikpet recorded heavy rainfall of 68.8 mm, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

As per the report, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be in the range of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, while in the entire state, it is likely to be in the range of 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.