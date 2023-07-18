Telangana rains: CS asks officials to stay on high alert

The collectors were told to set up a control room in the Collectorate and mandals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th July 2023 9:24 pm IST
Master health checkups will be conducted for women journalists: Telangana CS
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday held a teleconference with senior officials and Collectors of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanmakonda districts and cautioned them about the heavy to very heavy rainfall threat in view of the red and orange alert issued by the IMD.

BookMyMBBS

She informed them that there is the likelihood of heavy rains over the next couple of days and asked them to focus on ensuring that there is no loss of human life while minimizing the damage to property, if at all any.

Chief Secretary stated that low-lying areas should be identified. She directed the collectors to closely monitor the situation and take all necessary precautionary measures so that they can be ready to respond to any emergency.

MS Education Academy

The collectors were told to set up a control room in the Collectorate and mandals.

“The revenue, police, irrigation, panchayat raj, electricity, and R&B departments should work in close coordination and take all preventive measures and see that no untoward incident takes place. There may be breaches in irrigation tanks. roads, causeways may also likely be submerged. Irrigation officials should be on high alert and see that sandbags are kept ready if breaches to vulnerable tanks take place,” Chief Secretary added.

Secretary Disaster Management, Rahul Bojja informed that low-lying areas, vulnerable causeways, and bridges have already been identified. DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy informed that the fire department has already put in place the necessary equipment in all its district offices.

The department is also on high alert and ready to provide assistance to the districts in case of emergency.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th July 2023 9:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button