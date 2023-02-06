Amid relentless Oppn demand for discussion on Adani, RS adjourned

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday without transacting any business as a united Opposition relentlessly demanded holding a discussion on the allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

As soon as the Upper House reassembled for the afternoon session, having been adjourned earlier in the day till 2 pm, the Opposition members asked for a discussion on the issue.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, did not entertain their request and asked them to let the listed business conclude.

“…we must conclude with our listed business and that is what we should be doing,” he said.

Dhankhar asserted that discussions on the listed businesses give members “all opportunities of expression”, and “it defies logical reason why we are not availing it.”

Several Opposition members reacted sharply to this and started shouting slogans, continuing with their demand.

With the Opposition parties unrelenting, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar did not accept 10 notices given by various leaders of opposition parties to suspend the listed business of the day and take up the issue raised by them.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

Opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people’s money as LIC and SBI have invested in them.

Opposition parties protested Dhankhar’s refusal to accept their notices for the suspension of the listed business of the day.

“I appeal to you in the name of democracy and the Constitution to transact the business of the day,” Dhankhar said, trying to pacify the protesting members.

He pointed out that opportunities to raise issues in the House have been lost due to disruptions.

“To generate optical impressions, we cannot allow rules to be derailed. Kindly reflect deeply that the time we have lost on earlier days. Each of the days could have been utilized to raise the issues which are close to your heart, which you think are in the public interest,” Dhankhar said.

“The House is not in order. This is an outrage of the rules. This is an outrage of expectations. The House is not being allowed to run. This is most unfortunate,” he said as he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The proceedings of the Upper House were also disrupted on February 2 and 3.

Earlier, after the listed papers were tabled, Dhankhar said he had received 10 notices under Rule 267 for suspension of the listed business of the day.

He said the notices primarily sought the suspension of Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day.

“Committed as I am to rule of law and the Constitution, I am unable to allow the notices being not in conformity with the rules and direction of the Chair,” he said.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Imran Pratapgarhi, and Pramod Tiwari, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, BRS’ K Keshava Rao, and CPI’s Binoy Viswam were among the members who gave the notices.

As Rajya Sabha assembled for the day, it mourned the passing away of Abdul Samad Siddiqui, who was a member of the House from April 1988 to April 1994.