Adani emerges as today’s top loser as his firms’ stocks dip

The founder and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani who is continuously losing net worth over the past few days has emerged as today’s top loser as stocks of his firms dipped further.

On Monday, most of the Adani Group’s stocks were locked in their lower circuits. While the shares of Adani Power and Adani Total Gas dipped by five percent, Adani Transmission stocks have gone down by 10 percent. NDTV stock price has also lost 4.98 percent today.

Among the group’s companies, Adani Enterprises and Ambuja Cements are performing better than others. However, these two stocks are also trading in the red.

As of now, Adani Enterprises stock is down by 1.55 percent whereas, Ambuja Cement’s share price lost 0.47 percent today.

Impact of Hindenburg report on Adani’s net worth, stocks of companies

The net worth of Adani is declining ever since Hindenburg released a report against the Adani Group. He lost billions of dollars over the past few days. It declined from USD 134.2 billion on December 13, 2022 to USD 59.3 billion.

In the report, the research firm has raised concerns about stocks of Adani Group companies having a possibility of declining from their current levels, owing to high valuations.

Though the group responded to allegations and narrative peddled by the firm in a 400-page response, the sell-off continued.

Also Read Gautam Adani tops Forbes India’s 100 richest list 2022

Today’s top winners, losers among rich list

While Japan’s Tadashi Yanai emerged as today’s top winners, Gautam Adani topped the list of today’s top losers among the world’s billionaires’ list.

Today’s top five winners

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Tadashi Yanai 32.3 +865 +2.75 Japan Pankaj Patel 4.8 +333 +7.49 India Ravi Jaipuria 8 +339 +4.40 India Tang Xiaoou 2.6 +150 +6.03 China Patrizio Bertelli 5.3 +114 +2.21 Italy

Today’s top five losers

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Gautam Adani 59.3 -2600 -4.22 India Ma Huateng 39.9 -815 -2 China He Xiangjian 24.3 -665 -2.67 China Mukesh Ambani 82.4 -650 -0.78 India Lei Jun 10.9 -588 -5.14 China

Today both Adani and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani are on the list of today’s top losers.