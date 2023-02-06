Adani emerges as today’s top loser as his firms’ stocks dip

The net worth of Adani dipped to USD 59.3 billion

The founder and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani who is continuously losing net worth over the past few days has emerged as today’s top loser as stocks of his firms dipped further.

On Monday, most of the Adani Group’s stocks were locked in their lower circuits. While the shares of Adani Power and Adani Total Gas dipped by five percent, Adani Transmission stocks have gone down by 10 percent. NDTV stock price has also lost 4.98 percent today.

Among the group’s companies, Adani Enterprises and Ambuja Cements are performing better than others. However, these two stocks are also trading in the red.

As of now, Adani Enterprises stock is down by 1.55 percent whereas, Ambuja Cement’s share price lost 0.47 percent today.

Impact of Hindenburg report on Adani’s net worth, stocks of companies

The net worth of Adani is declining ever since Hindenburg released a report against the Adani Group. He lost billions of dollars over the past few days. It declined from USD 134.2 billion on December 13, 2022 to USD 59.3 billion.

In the report, the research firm has raised concerns about stocks of Adani Group companies having a possibility of declining from their current levels, owing to high valuations.

Though the group responded to allegations and narrative peddled by the firm in a 400-page response, the sell-off continued.

Today’s top winners, losers among rich list

While Japan’s Tadashi Yanai emerged as today’s top winners, Gautam Adani topped the list of today’s top losers among the world’s billionaires’ list.

Today’s top five winners

NameCurrent net worth (in billion USD)Change in net worth (in million USD)Change in net worth (in percentage)Country
Tadashi Yanai32.3+865+2.75Japan
Pankaj Patel4.8+333+7.49India
Ravi Jaipuria8+339+4.40India
Tang Xiaoou2.6+150+6.03China
Patrizio Bertelli5.3+114+2.21Italy

    Today’s top five losers

    NameCurrent net worth (in billion USD)Change in net worth (in million USD)Change in net worth (in percentage)Country
    Gautam Adani59.3-2600-4.22India
    Ma Huateng39.9-815-2China
    He Xiangjian24.3-665-2.67China
    Mukesh Ambani82.4-650-0.78India
    Lei Jun10.9-588-5.14China

    Today both Adani and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani are on the list of today’s top losers.

