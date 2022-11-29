Gautam Adani tops Forbes India’s 100 richest list 2022

Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani has topped Forbes India’s 100 richest list 2022 as his wealth doubled this year. With a net worth of USD 150 billion, the 60-year-old Indian businessman surpassed the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani.

As per Forbes India’s 100 richest list, the cumulative net worth of the top 10 billionaires in India is USD 385.2 billion which is 15.1 percent more than what it was in 2021.

Name Net worth Gautam Adani $150 B Mukesh Ambani $88 B Radhakishan Damani $27.6 B Cyrus Poonawalla $21.5 B Shiv Nadar $21.4 B Savitri Jindal $16.4 B Dilip Shanghvi $15.5 B Hinduja Brothers $15.2 B Kumar Birla $15 B Bajaj Family $14.6 B

Five billionaires see drop in net worth

Five billionaires in the top ten club saw a drop in their wealth. The three biggest wealth drop was witnessed by Shiv Nadar, Lakshmi Mittal, and Mukesh Ambani.

Shiv Nadar who donated his record wealth this year saw a drop of USD 9.6 billion. Though his wealth saw a record dip, he managed to retain a spot in the top 10 list.

Mukesh Ambani who was the richest person in India since 2013 has lost the title to Gautam Adani recently.

Another known businessman Lakshmi Mittal dropped out of the list of the top richest persons in India for the first time since 2013.

Also Read Gautam Adani back on list of top three billionaires in world as his firm’s share surges

Gautam Adani and other top gainers

Gautam Adani not only become the richest person in India but also emerged as the top gainer. He gained USD 75.2 billion in a year.

The rank of Chairman of Parle Products Vijay Chauhan improved significantly. As he emerged as the second highest gainer of the year, his rank improved from 72 to 33.

Joy Alukkas, the chairman and MD of the jewellery brand Joyalukkas, is back on the list for the first time since 2013.

The cumulative wealth of India’s 100 richest persons in 2022 has reached USD 800 billion. Out of them, nine are woman billionaires.

Newcomers on Forbes India’s 100 richest list 2022

In 2022, nine persons entered Forbes India’s 100 richest list 2022.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s Shapoor Mistry tops the list of newcomers. Rekha Jhunjhunwala who replaced her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is also a newcomer.

Other newcomers are Vakil Family, Falguni Nayar, Ravi Modi, Satyanarayan Nuwal, Nirmal Minda, Rafique Malik, and Venu Srinivasan.

Youngest and oldest Indian billionaires on the list

One of the founders of BYJU’s Divya Gokulnath is the youngest Indian billionaire on the list. Her age is 36 years.

The net worth of Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath is USD 3.6 billion.

On the list, the oldest billionaires are the chairman of Shree Cement Benu Gopal Bangur, founder of Sonalika Group Lachhman Das Mittal, and Kushal Pal Singh of DLF. Their age is 91 years.