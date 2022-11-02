Gautam Adani back on list of top three billionaires in world as his firm’s share surges

Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani is back on the list of top three billionaires in the world as his net worth increased after surge in shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

In the last one month the share price of the firm increased by over 13 percent whereas, in six months, it surged by over 52 percent.

As investors are accumulating the shares of the firms expecting extraordinary results, the stock price reached near a 52-week high of Rs. 3885.

Another firm of Adani Group, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld is also performing well for the past one month. Its share price went up by nearly 7 percent in a month. In a span of one year, the stock gave a return of over 19 percent.

Due to the surge in the stock prices of the Group’s firms, Gautam Adani once again grabbed the spot in the list of the top three billionaires in the world.

Others on list of top three billionaires in the world

Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a net worth of USD 209.1 billion tops the list whereas, Bernard Arnault who is the chairman and CEO of the LVMH empire is in the second spot.

With a net worth of USD 135.3 billion, Adani is richer than the chairman and founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos whose current net worth is USD 120.3 billion. He also became the first and only Indian to grab spot in the list of the top three billionaires in the world.

Though Musk continues to hold the first position in the list, tug-of-war is being witnessed among Bernard Arnault, Gautam Adani, and Jeff Bezos for the next three positions.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk USD 209.1 billion United States Bernard Arnault USD 155.9 billion France Gautam Adani USD 135.3 billion India

Two Indians in top 10 billionaire list

Meanwhile, two Indians, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani continue to be on the list of top 10 billionaire list.

Mukesh Ambani whose current net worth is USD 89.2 dollar is in the eighth position on the list.

In the list, there are six from the United States whereas, two are from India, and one each from France and Mexico.