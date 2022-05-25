From Mukesh Ambani to Radhakishan Damani, meet six billionaires of India

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, founder-cum-chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani, and other four Indian billionaires are holding nearly $300 billion wealth. What is common in them? Their extraordinary business acumen.

Among them, some are born with silver spoons whereas, others are self-made businessmen.

List of top six richest persons in India

Gautam Adani Mukesh Ambani Shiv Nadar Cyrus Poonawalla Lakshmi Mittal Radhakishan Damani

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani who is the richest person in India controls the largest port in India, the Mundra port of Gujarat.

His companies focus on infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission, and real estate. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he acquired a 74 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport.

He started his career as a diamond sorter in 1978. At that time, he worked for Mahendra Brothers.

At present, with a net worth of $104.5 billion, he tops the list of Indian billionaires.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani who was till recently remained at the top of the Indian billionaires’ list is the second richest person in India. His current net worth is $98.1 billion.

He is chairperson of RIL which does business in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, and retail.

In 2016, he launched Reliance Jio which had sparked a telecom price war. Later, many investors including Google and Facebook showed interest in Jio and pumped billions of dollars into the telecommunication company.

Shiv Nadar

He is the co-founder of HCL. The company was launched in 1976. With a net worth of $23.8 billion, he is at the third position on the list of Indian billionaires.

Apart from being a businessman, he is also one of the leading philanthropists. With his donation of $662 million, the Shiv Nadar Foundation is working on education-related philanthropist activities.

Cyrus Poonawalla

In 1966, Cyrus Poonawalla established the Serum Institute of India (SII) with the aim to produce vaccines.

Currently, SII is the world’s largest vaccine maker in terms of volume. The company also produces the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield which was developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

With a net worth of $21.3 billion, he is at the fourth position on the list of Indian billionaires. In 2022, he was conferred the third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan.

Lakshmi Mittal

He is chairman of ArcelorMittal which is a steel and mining company. In terms of output, ArcelorMittal is the largest steel and mining company.

In 2008, he received India’s second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan.

With a net worth of $17.3 billion, Lakshmi Mittal is the fifth richest person in India.

Radhakishan Damani

It was 2002 when Radhakishan Damani started a store in Mumbai. Later, his company, Avenue Supermarkets opened 284 stores which are located across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

DMart which is a supermarket chain is owned and operated by Avenue Supermarkets Limited (ASL). The company’s headquarter is located in Mumbai.

With a net worth of $17.2 billion, he occupies the sixth position on the list of Indian billionaires.