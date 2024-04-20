Haarsh Limbachiyaa lauds Hyderabadi film The Angrez, 'Duniya ki sabse...'

Hyderabad: It’s been nearly 2 decades since the most loved Hyderabadi movie ‘The Angrez’ got released. The film that captured hearts and tickled funny bones, continues to be everyone’s favourite, serving as a cornerstone in the establishment of the Deccani Film Industry or Dollywood.

For many true Hyderabadis, binge-watching ‘The Angrez’ and its sequel ‘The Angrez 2’ has become a beloved pastime and the film’s memorable characters like Saleem Pheku, Ismail Bhai, and Jahangir still live in our hearts & the dialogues in our minds.

Renowned comedian and Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently praised the iconic film, dubbing it as the ‘world’s funniest film’. During a conversation with Hyderabadi YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashettey on Bharti Singh’s podcast, Limbachiyaa expressed his admiration for the film’s unique humor and credited it for introducing him to the Hyderabadi dialect.

“Hyderabadi tone meri zindagi mein tab aayi jab mein ne ek film dekhi The Angrez. Woh film duniya ki sabse funny film hai. Kisiko comedy likhni hai toh woh film dekhlo, aap samajh jaaoge comedy naam ki cheez kya hoti hai. Bharti, it is amazing…,” Haarsh said.

More About The Angrez

The Angrez, directed by Kuntaa Nikkil, has garnered a massive following since its release, particularly for its rib-tickling humor and authentic portrayal of Hyderabad’s old city life.

The movie revolves around the humorous encounters between Hyderabadi youths and their interactions with an English-speaking foreigners, due to misunderstandings and cultural clashes. The film’s witty dialogues and relatable characters have earned it a special place in the hearts of audiences.

As The Angrez continues to evoke laughter and nostalgia