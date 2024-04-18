Ishq Murshid last episode: Durefishan Saleem aka Shibra dies?

Islamabad: The highly popular Pakistani drama series ‘Ishq Murshid’ is gearing up to bid farewell to its viewers with a grand finale soon. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Shahmeer Sikandar, Fazal Baksh, and Durefishan Saleem as Shibra, the show has captured the hearts of audiences not only in Pakistan but also across the border in India. Its popularity has soared, drawing massive viewership for all its episodes on YouTube.

The much-anticipated last episode of ‘Ishq Murshid’ is scheduled to air on May 3, 2024, a Friday, deviating from its usual Sunday slot. However, there’s a unique twist – the final episode will premiere in cinemas before its television broadcast on May 5 (Sunday). Yes, fans in Pakistan can experience the conclusion of their beloved drama on the big screen.

Attack On Shibra: Sad End On Cards?

In the previous episode (episode 28), viewers witnessed a shocking turn of events as Shibra, portrayed by Durefishan Saleem, faced a gunshot attack at Shahmeer’s residence. Shahmeer, played by Bilal Abbas Khan, intervened to save her from harm.

We got “hero saving his heroine from life-threatening attack” moment here !!

The way Shibra bbg was scared and Shahmeer got angry and scared both 🥺#Shibmeer #IshqMurshid pic.twitter.com/Fyk9Of9zyc — t. (@tahutweets) April 14, 2024

However, tensions escalate further as the upcoming 29th episode is set to showcase another dangerous attack on Shibra, this time outside her home.

These orchestrated assaults are masterminded by Mehreen, portrayed by actress Hira Tareen, who seeks revenge against Shibra for allegedly stealing her beloved Shahmeer.

And now, speculations regarding the fate of Shibra have been swirling among viewers. Will Mehreen succeed in killing Shibra? Viewers eagerly await the gripping conclusion of ‘Ishq Murshid’.

Will Shibra meet a tragic end, or will she emerge victorious against the odds? Only time will unveil the answers. What’s your take on this? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Ishq Murshid and other Pakistani dramas.