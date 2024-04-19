Hyderabad man helps domestic help buy bicycle, garners praise

Hyderabad: In an urban Indian household, the absence of house help can often mark a ‘bad day’ as people rely on their assistance for our daily routines. To express gratitude to his house help, who had to walk nearly 25 minutes everyday to come to work, a Hyderabad-based man gifted her a bicycle. The gesture was widely appreciated by netizens in the city.

Naresh, known on X as @TopDriverIndia, told a heartwarming story about his housekeeper, Neeraja. He said that Neeraja was helping two other families in addition to walking 25 minutes to work. She spent more than half an hour walking every day.

Impressed by her hard work, Naresh made a decision to change things. He described how he persuaded Neeraja to choose a bicycle. She hesitated at first because she thought her neighbours would make fun of her, but after giving it some thought, she agreed to purchase the bicycle.

The man generously paid half of the bicycle’s cost, with Neeraja covering the rest.

A video of Neeraja joyfully riding her pink bicycle in the parking lot caught attention of the netizens.

My cook Neeraja, walks 25 minutes each way to work. She works another 2 homes too. Totally she spends almost 1.5 to 2 hours commuting daily by walk. Inspired by @sselvan I encouraged her to cycle. Her initial response was that everybody in her neighbourhood will laugh and tease… pic.twitter.com/ydse28ic5x — Naresh (@TopDriverIndia) April 17, 2024

“Her travelling time has now been cut down to 5-7 minutes each way,” Naresh said in the post. Naresh’s thoughtful action and choice to assist Neeraja in making her everyday commute better has garnered praises.