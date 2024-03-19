Hyderabad: Man held for stealing bicycles worth Rs 85k

Hyderabad: The Shalibanda police on Tuesday arrested a person for stealing 11 bicycles worth Rs 85,000.

According to a police press note, a complaint was received by Mohammed Azeem Khan on Tuesday, March 19, who reported his bicycle was stolen on March 15.

He said that at about 10 am, he had parked his Hero Electric bicycle worth Rs 35,000/- inside his house located near Salman GYM in Shahalibanda. When he came out in the afternoon, he realised his bicycle was missing. He could not register a police complaint on that day as he was caught up with domestic work, the press release stated.

Azeem Khan registered a complaint on Tuesday. The offender was caught on the same day. As many as 11 bicycles worth Rs 85,000/- were seized from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused.