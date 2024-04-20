Hyderabad wakes up to rainfall, thunder on Saturday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to respite from the heat on Saturday, April 20, as heavy rainfall lashed the city.

On Friday, April 20, temperatures soared above 40 degrees in Hyderabad despite the city being covered by clouds, providing little relief from the blistering heat.

Today, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 37 and 28 degrees Celsius. Thunder and rainfall were witnessed across the city, bringing some much-needed relief to residents who were tired of the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Friday issued another heat wave warning for Telangana as temperatures in some districts exceeded 45 degrees Celsius. Even in Hyderabad, temperatures surpassed 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

IMD Hyderabad predicts more rainfall

IMD Hyderabad had also predicted rainfall in Telangana beginning Sunday, however, early respite came for Hyderabad residents.

On April 20, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkunool will experience thunderstorms and lightning.

In addition to these districts, Peddapalle, J.Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and Khammam are also likely to receive rainfall on April 21, which will bring down temperatures in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius in the state, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

On April 21, districts including Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Kamareddy, Medak, Y. Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Nagarkurnool are likely to receive rainfall.

This rainfall is expected to bring relief to the residents of Telangana as temperatures have soared in the past few days.

According to IMD Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to decrease to the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.