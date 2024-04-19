IMD Hyderabad warns of heat wave as temperatures exceed 45 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has once again issued a heat wave warning for Telangana as temperatures in some districts have exceeded 45 degrees Celsius.

Even in Hyderabad, temperatures surpassed 42 degrees Celsius yesterday.

IMD Hyderabad issues heat wave warning until April 20

According to the weather department, the heat wave warning remains in effect until April 20.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts that districts in Telangana such as Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Nalgonda are likely to experience heat waves.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a heat wave is defined as “a period of abnormally hot weather, often defined with reference to a relative temperature threshold, lasting from two days to months.”

Also Read NRIs from Hyderabad intensify search for partners for marriages

Rainfall expected starting Sunday

IMD Hyderabad has also predicted rainfall in Telangana starting from Sunday.

On April 21, districts including Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Kamareddy, Medak, Y. Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Nagarkurnool are likely to receive rainfall.

This rainfall is expected to bring relief to the residents of Telangana as temperatures have soared in the past few days.

According to IMD Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to decrease to the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.