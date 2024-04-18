Here’s Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s combined net worth

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. They have landed in a controversy again. Their names are trending across social media platforms, and the buzz revolves around an ED case that has shaken their world.

The Latest ED Issue

On 18th April 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs. 97.79 crore belonging to Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty. These assets were confiscated under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and include a residential flat in Juhu (currently in Shilpa’s name), a bungalow in Pune, and equity shares owned by Raj.

ED, Mumbai has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 Crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. The attached properties include Residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Smt. Shilpa… — ED (@dir_ed) April 18, 2024

Shilpa Shetty’s Popularity and Market Presence

Shilpa Shetty is not just famous for her films. She’s also a fitness icon, reality TV judge, and successful businesswoman. Her yoga and wellness projects are popular with health fans everywhere. Her graceful presence at events and social media engagement contribute to her enduring appeal.

Shilpa and Raj have been garnering a lot of attention from fans who are eager to learn more about their lives and lifestyles. In this write-up, let’s have a look at their net worth.

Shilpa Shetty’s Net Worth

Shilpa Shetty, an Indian actress who is famous for her roles in many movies and TV shows, has a net worth of about Rs. 150 crore. She is highly regarded in the entertainment world and considered one of the highest-paid actresses around.

Raj Kundra’s Net Worth

Raj Kundra is an entrepreneur with a net worth of approximately Rs 2,800 crore. He has successful businesses such as JL Stream Pvt Ltd, Vivaan Industries, TMT Global and Groupco Developers. Raj Kundra is the co-founder and co-owner of Rajasthan Royals, an IPL team. His business interests are wide-ranging and include steel mills, real estate, construction and Forex trading.

Together, their combined net worth stands at an impressive of approximately Rs. 3000 crores.

Couple’s Luxurious Properties, Private Jet

1. Juhu Sea-Facing Bungalow: Shilpa Shetty owns a magnificent sea-facing bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, worth a staggering Rs. 100 crore. This opulent residence provides breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

2. Pune Residential Home: In addition to the Juhu property, the couple also owns a residential home in Pune.

3. Private Jet: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra frequently travel in their private jet, enjoying far-flung trips with their loved ones. The interiors of their jet are meticulously designed, resembling a luxurious studio apartment.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Car Collection