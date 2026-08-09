Amid reports of health, new Mojtaba Khamenei’s video surfaces

Siasat.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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Mojtaba Khamenei in a meeting with religious scholars and clerics.

An undated video of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei surfaced on the internet amid speculations about his critical health.

The video, which shows Mojtaba Khamenei sitting and talking to his followers presumably in good health, was released by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News on Saturday, August 8.

This is his first video since the US-Israel-Iran war began on February 28 this year, killing his father, the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his mother, wife and several others. The ongoing war has resulted in an overall death toll involving the three countries recorded at over 10,000, with more than 48,000 injured.

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The footage has spread like wildfire on social media platforms, with many claiming it to be an old video and accusing Iran’s state-backed media of “false news.”

Siasat.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Degenerating health

On Friday, August 7, sources close to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told UK-based IranWire that Mojtaba Khamenei’s health is indeed “critical.” He has neither made any public appearances, even when his father and others were laid to rest, nor met any cabinet members.

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“We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon,” a source quoted, stating the Ayatollah is in an “extremely critical condition.”

Reuters reported that Mojtaba suffered severe facial injuries, potentially disfiguring in the same strikes and is undergoing treatment. He has not appeared in public since the attack and being named the Supreme Leader, including in his father’s funeral held last month.

“We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon,” Israeli media The Jerusalem Post quoted a source.

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Iranian President met Mojtaba but mnot allowed to shake hands

Iran International reported that the Iraninan President Mosoud Pezeshkian allegedly met Mojtaba for a few minutes in a dark, tinted-windowed car, but neither could see his face nor was allowed to shake hands. The meeting happened at a secret location in Tehran.

The media quoted Pezeshkian’s confusion if the voice he heard actually belonged to Khamenei.

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