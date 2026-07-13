Amid SIR, over 500 voter ID cards found abandoned in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: More than 500 voter ID cards were found abandoned in a bag on Jalpally Road, near Jalpally Forest Park, under the limits of Pahadi Shareef Police Station here on Monday, July 13, triggering concern over the handling of election documents amid the state’s ongoing electoral roll revision.

Passersby spotted the bag and alerted the media, following which a police team reached the spot, seized it and launched an investigation.

Preliminary information suggested that most of the recovered cards belonged to voters from the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency.

The discovery has raised questions over how such a large number of voter ID cards ended up abandoned on a roadside, particularly at a time when many applicants are still awaiting delivery of their cards.

Residents have demanded a thorough probe, accountability for any lapses, and prompt delivery of the recovered cards to their rightful owners.

More than 500 Voter ID cards were found abandoned in a bag on Jalpally Road near Jalpally Forest Park under the Pahadi Shareef Police Station limits in Hyderabad, raising serious concerns over the handling of election documents.



The bag was noticed by passersby, who alerted the… pic.twitter.com/ju9GfzE5EN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 13, 2026

Incident amid statewide SIR exercise

The discovery comes as Telangana carries out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls, with house-to-house enumeration under way till July 24 and the draft rolls due to be published by July 31, a process that has already left many voters, particularly the elderly, complaining of delays in getting their enumeration forms and identity documents processed.

Similar incidents have surfaced elsewhere in the country in recent months. In December 2025, a sack of voter ID cards was found dumped near a highway in West Bengal‘s Nadia district, prompting a police investigation and accusations between rival political camps over who was responsible.