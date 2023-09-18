Amid special Parliamentary session, key Union cabinet meet today

The Union government has called a key cabinet meeting on Monday evening, amid the special Parliamentary session that began today, reported ANI.

The meeting is likely to take place at 6:30 pm today.

It is being speculated that the meeting is to discuss the agenda of the session which has remained unclear since the BJP-led Center had called for the session on August 30.

The Central government had released the agenda for the first day of the five-day session, amid allegations by the Opposition over hidden motives “up their sleeves.”

Also Read Special Parliament session may be short but is big on occasion: PM Modi

The Opposition has alleged that the Central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is attempting to bring the ‘One Election, One Election’ law into place ahead of upcoming elections in five states – Telangana, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

They have also stated that the Narendra Modi-led government is attempting to officially change the name of the country from India to Bharat after the grand opposition bloc named itself INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

It has also been speculated that it could be about women’s reservation bills, the Uniform Civil Code, or other subjects.