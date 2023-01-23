Amit Shah arrives in Andamans on two-day visit

Port Blair: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Port Blair on Sunday night for a two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary, besides taking stock of development activities.

Officials said Shah will be hoisting the national flag here on Monday, and deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium the same place where the freedom fighter had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943.

Back then, the stadium used to be known as Gymkhana Ground.

Shah is also likely to visit the Cellular Jail here.

That will be followed by a meeting with the core committee members of the BJP, the officials said.

The Union minister is set to take stock of various developmental initiatives in the archipelago.