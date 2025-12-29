Amit Shah arrives in Assam on day-long visit

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Monday on a day-long visit to Assam to inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting.

Shah was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP’s Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda, BJP state president Dilip Saikia and senior officials of the state government.

“Honoured to welcome Adarniya @AmitShah ji at Guwahati Airport. This visit of his will mark a new dawn of growth and cultural renaissance for Assam,” the CM posted on X.

“We look forward to his insights and guidance as he will dedicate key projects to the people,” he added.

Upon his arrival at Guwahati airport, Shah took a helicopter to Borduwa in Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the Rs 227 crore redevelopment project of the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva, and address a public rally.

The Union home minister will return to Guwahati. where he will pay homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed ‘Swahid Smarak Kshetra’.

He will also inaugurate a Rs 111-crore new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the Rs 189-crore integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city’s security.

The ICCS will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs in Guwahati to bolster security and emergency response systems in the state, Sarma said.

Shah will also inaugurate the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000 seating capacity in Guwahati.