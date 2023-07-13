Amit Shah at G20 conference in Haryana

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2023 7:59 pm IST
1 2 3 4Next page
Amit Shah at G20 conference in Haryana
Gurugram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra during the inaugural session of the G20 conference on ‘Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, AI and Metaverse’, in Gurugram, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2023 7:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button