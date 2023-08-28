Amit Shah daydreaming that BJP will come to power in Telangana: BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Sunday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is daydreaming about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming into power in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Ravula Sridhar Reddy said,” Amit Shah is daydreaming that BJP will come to power in Telangana. They must forget about coming into power, they will get less than 5 seats in Telangana. They won’t even cross single digits in Telangana. They are in a misconception that the people of Telangana will believe them.”

Reacting to the remarks made by Amit Shah earlier today that BRS is a two-generation (2G) party, Ravula Sridhar Reddy said that BRS is not a family party.

“Why is BJP not believed by the people of Telangana? BRS is not a family party and Telangana is our family. They have never helped Telangana despite the recommendations made by NITI Ayog,” he said.

Earlier today Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Congress a ‘4G’ party and said that the party is run by four generations of a single family adding that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a ‘2G’ party.



“Congress party is 4G party which means four generation party, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. BRS is a 2G party which means two generation party, KCR and later KTR.

But this time neither 2G nor 4G will win because it is time for BJP to come into power in Telangana,” he said.

Accusing the Telangana Chief Minister of nepotism, Amit Shah said that everyone is aware that KCR wants his son KTR to head the state after him. However, Amit Shah said that it will not happen in this upcoming election

“We know that you (KCR) want to make KTR the CM of the state, but this time neither KCR nor KTR will become the CM. This time someone from the BJP will become the CM,” Amit Shah said.

The 2023 Telangana legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year to elect 119 members of the state’s legislature. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress.