Amit Shah’s ‘assurance for farmers’ in Khammam takes a hard right turn

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Raitu Gosa, BJP Bharosa‘ public meeting on August 26, Saturday, intended to assure ‘anguished farmers’ of Telangana took a hard right turn with its chief guest, Union home minister Amit Shah spending most of his speech slamming the ‘nexus’ between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM.

Exuding confidence in the saffron party’s success in forming the government after the upcoming polls, Shah said that the youngsters of Telangana “didn’t sacrifice their lives for the sake of the BRS and a party led by the Razakars to sit along with each other.”

Attacking chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for discontinuing the age-old tradition of presenting ‘Mutyala talambralu‘ (pearls) to the Bhadrachalam temple, Shah blamed Owaisi for “steering KCR’s car (BRS symbol)” towards such decisions.

“KCR ji, you don’t have to worry about this anymore. Next time, a BJP chief minister will take a lotus to Bhadrachalam and present it at Lord Ram’s feet. I am here to tell the BRS that the government they are running with the support of AIMIM will soon be dethroned,” he remarked.

Shah further slammed Congress, BRS, and AIMIM for indulging in ‘dynastic politics’.

“Congress is a 4G party. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi ruled for 4 generations. KCR’s party is a 2G party. KCR followed by KTR. Owaisi’s party is a 3G party. It’s been run by 3 generations of dynasts. Now, the BJP will come to power,” he remarked.

The Union home minister also slammed chief minister KCR for “failing to deliver several promises” made to the people of Telangana. “KCR is anti-farmer, anti-Dalit, anti-BC, anti-women, anti-youth and should be removed from power,” he said.

On farmers

Speaking finally on the issues of farmers, Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the centre increased the budget spent on agriculture from Rs 22000 crores under the UPA government to Rs 1.28 lakh crores, which he said made “agriculture profitable.”

“The Congress government only delivered loans and subsidies worth Rs 7 lakh crores to farmers while the BJP has delivered Rs 20 lakh crores worth support to them. Only 475 lakh metric tonnes of rice was procured under the Congress regime. Under PM Narendra Modi’s regime, the number has reached 900 lakhs metric tonnes,” he said.

He also accused KCR of indulging in ‘politics’ with regard to the procurement of rice.

Shah said that under the ‘Kisan Samruddi Nidhi‘ scheme, the Centre is providing Rs 2.6 lakh crores to around 11 lakh farmers. “The Modi government is also setting up 10000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO),” he added.

Responding to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s allegation of a ‘secret friendship’ between the BRS and the BJP at the Chevella meet on August 26, he said that the saffron party “will never unite with KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi, instead will fight against them.”