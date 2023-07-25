Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat pay tributes to veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi

Devi, who had served as the joint secretary of the RSS, died in Bengaluru on Monday morning at the age of 81.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th July 2023 12:18 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI)

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tributes to veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi in Pune on Tuesday.

BookMyMBBS

Devi, who had served as the joint secretary of the RSS, died in Bengaluru on Monday morning at the age of 81.

The mortal remains of Devi were kept for ‘darshan’ at the Motibaug office of the RSS in Maharashtra’s Pune city.

MS Education Academy

His last rites will be performed at Vaikunth Crematorium here on Tuesday.

Also Read
Mohan Bhagwat to reach Lucknow on July 1 to assess pre-poll situation

Among others who paid tributes to the RSS ideologue were Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Born in Karmala tehsil of Solapur in Maharashtra, Devi died at Rashtrotthan Hospital in the Karnakata capital on Monday after a prolonged illness, an RSS functionary earlier said.

Devi completed MCom and LLB from Pune.

He was instrumental in developing leadership skills among top-rung BJP and RSS leaders.

A full-time Pracharak (campaigner), Devi had stayed in Bengaluru for the treatment of his old age-related ailment.

Devi had served as the RSS joint general secretary and organisation secretary of the RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th July 2023 12:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button