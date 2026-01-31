Amit Shah to address BJP workers’ meeting in West Bengal

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, is scheduled to address a workers’ meeting and hold an organisational meet in the southern and northern part of the state, respectively, as the BJP steps up preparations for the Assembly elections.

He arrived in Kolkata on Friday. January 30, night.

“Shah will first address a workers’ meeting at Barrackpore at 11 am on Saturday, January 31, and then fly to Bagdogra around 2 pm, where he is scheduled to attend an organisational meeting with party leaders of north Bengal,” a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

This is Shah’s second visit to the state within a month. He was earlier in Kolkata on December 30 and 31 last month for a series of organisational and public engagements.

The election to the West Bengal Assembly is due in a few months.