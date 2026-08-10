Amit Shah to address Parliament on students’ protest amid Oppn heat

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday, August 10, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to respond in Parliament to the row over police action against protesting students, amid protests in Parliament demanding his presence and statement on the police brutality on students. The statement by the Centre falls on the heels of lathi charges and water cannons used on protesters in Jharkhand, where the state is in coalition with the Congress party.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the government was fully prepared for a detailed discussion on the students’ agitation but that the Opposition must let the Home Minister speak without disruption. “The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students’ movement and activities related to it,” Rijiju said, adding that once the debate begins, “we must have a threadbare discussion.”

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His remarks came as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on the government over the alleged use of pellet guns and tear gas against students during the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” march at Jantar Mantar, called over irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations. Gandhi alleged that several students, including minors, were injured, and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe, asking why Shah had not addressed Parliament on the matter even after nearly 20 days.



Several reports suggest Shah could make his statement around August 20, though the date has not been officially confirmed by the government.



The Opposition’s push for accountability came on a day marked by fresh scenes of police action against students, this time in Jharkhand, where thousands marching towards the state Assembly over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment exams were met with lathi charges and water cannons. The protest, now in its 17th day, is being led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch. Jharkhand is governed by an alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Indian National Congress (INC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).



Parliament’s Monsoon Session has seen repeated disruptions over the issue, with the Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid Opposition protests. Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and CPI(M) MP John Brittas also raised the students’ protest issue, alongside demands for a discussion on alleged irregularities in Ayodhya Ram temple donations and objections to the FCRA Amendment Bill.



Six of the eight bills passed in the Lok Sabha during the session have gone through without debate, as the logjam over Shah’s response continues to stall proceedings.