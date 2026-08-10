Jharkhand Police use tear gas on protestors during Assembly march

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police fired tear gas on thousands of protesters after the students faced water cannons and lathis as they marched to the Jharkhand assembly on Monday, August 10, breaching barricades one after the other.

Water conons being used on people marching towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the assembly, which is in session.

“The baton charge was barbaric. We were protesting peacefully, but the government used batons against us. They can only inflict physical injuries, not harm our thoughts,” Piyush Kumar Soni, a protester, told PTI.

“Many female students sustained injuries. Police hit us on our head, arms, face everywhere,” he claimed.

VIDEO | Ranchi: Police baton-charged job aspirants protesting against exam irregularities after they attempted to breach barricades near the Jharkhand Assembly.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Ranchi #Jharkhand #Protest pic.twitter.com/KqnYeGMbFO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026

Armed with tricolours and placards, the demonstrators broke into dance as police used water cannons when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the new Assembly Complex.

Vikram Kumar, who came from Hazaribag district, claimed to have sustained a head injury.

“Whatever the Hemant Soren government is doing to us is not good. We were protesting peacefully; then why is your police baton charging us,” he asked.

Jharkhand CID arrests ex-JPSC chairperson

Jharkhand CID arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations, a top official of the state probe agency said.

The 1988-batch IAS officer, who was appointed as Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson in February last year after he retired as the state’s chief secretary, tendered his resignation on July 22.

CJP extends support to student protesters

Cockroach Janta Party has extended support to the students protesting in Jharkhand. CJP founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke wrote on X, “In solidarity with the students of Jharkhand!”

In solidarity with the students of Jharkhand! https://t.co/dTEz2wvAYj — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 10, 2026

ED files money laundering case against JPSC irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate has lodged a money-laundering case to probe the “irregularities” in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations, as protest heightens in the capital.

According to Hindustan Times, officials stated ED will likely take custody of those arrested in the case and interrogate them. The ED’s case was filed under the Preventio of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) folllowing a firt information report by Jharkhand Police.

March coincides with CM’s birthday

They raised slogans in support of their demands, as their protest entered the 17th day.

The march, which coincided with the 51st birthday of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, began from outside the old assembly building around 10:30 am.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a fast for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being carried during a march towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (Source: PTI)

“We are protesting peacefully, and we urge everyone to help us maintain that peace. We are raising the voice of lakhs of students who are fighting for their dreams and careers… My health is failing,” he said.

The placards being carried by the protesters read “Cancel JSSC-CGL Exams or Conduct a CBI Probe”, “Why is CID escaping from conducting a raid on JSSC?” and “Conduct an impartial investigation, bring out the truth.”

“If we cannot reach the assembly, our voices must reach them. We do not fear the government, which is treating us like traitors. We have been compelled to take to the streets,” a protester said.

Demonstrators take part in a march towards Jharkhand Assembly as they stage a protest against the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (Source: PTI)

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which is spearheading the agitation, said it has deployed around 500 volunteers to prevent anti-social elements from joining the march.

DSP Arvind Kumar Verma said the march has so far been peaceful, and police are exercising restraint.

Besides imposing prohibitory orders, heavy security has been deployed on the entire stretch, around 4 km long, with senior officers keeping a close watch, officials said.

More than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and QRT have been deployed, they said.

Most of the schools in the city have been closed, they added.

The government has held several rounds of talks with the demonstrators, but failed to break the deadlock. After the last round of deliberations, the government said it had accepted 98 per cent of the demands of the demonstrators.

However, the protesters said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped.

Demonstrators take part in a march towards Jharkhand Assembly as they stage a protest against the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (Source: PTI)

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“We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled,” JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.

The agitators are demanding comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

They are also seeking cancellation of several recruitment tests, including the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.