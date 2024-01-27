Amit Shah to arrive in Hyderabad on Sunday for 3 district tour

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will embark on a single-day three-district journey on Sunday, January 28 covering Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad.

He will arrive at the Begumpet Airport at 1 pm on Sunday and proceed to Karimnagar to address a party workers meeting and discuss the strategy to be adopted for retaining the seat, in Karimnagar, which Bandi Sanjay had won in the last elections.

To boost the confidence of party workers in Mahabubnagar, he will address the party’s election management committees in the district.

He will return to Hyderabad to address a meeting with experts from various fields, thinkers, and educationists.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has set a target of boosting its Lok Sabha seats in the state from four to 13 and is focusing on Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and other segments. To achieve this, the party has appointed new presidents to district units and various wings of the party.

The BJP had won Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Secunderabad in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and aims to retain them alongside winning other seats.