Revanth to be 1st Telangana CM to visit Indravelly after 1981 massacre

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Indravelly, where he will lay the foundation stone for a one-acre ‘smritivanam’ and is planning to offer prayers at the Nagoba temple in Keslapur.

Revanth will be the first chief minister to visit Indravelly post the tragic 1981 massacre against Adivasis.

This visit, which is expected to take place on January 28 or 29, will also mark his first public meeting in the area since becoming chief minister.

The visit is also expected to kick off the election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The construction of the ‘smritivanam’ was a promise made by Revanth after coming to power, and its realization is now underway following the necessary approvals from the state government and local authorities.

The Indravelli massacre was an incident that took place on April 20, 1981, in the village of Indravelli, which is now in the Adilabad district. The massacre involved a gathering of Gond Adivasis, some organized by the Girijana Rythu Coolie Sangham (GRCS).

The rally was organized to demand land certificates for Adivasis and to protest encroachments by non-Adivasis. The police initially granted permission for the assembly, but on the day of the event, they fired on the Gonds, killing more than 40 Adivasi tribals, according to various sources on the incident.

But the official numbers put the death toll at 13.