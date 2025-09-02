Amit Shah to attend Hyderabad’s Ganesh Visarjan as chief guest

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will be visiting Hyderabad on Saturday to participate as the Chief Guest for the Ganesh Visarajan procession.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee had invited the Union Home Minister to participate as the Chief Guest for the Ganesh Visarajan procession “Shobha Yatra” to be taken out Saturday (September 6).

The invitation was accepted by the Union Home Minister, and he is expected to visit the city on Saturday.

It is planned that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing the procession at two places: the Charminar and the M J Market junction.

Also Read Ahead of Ganesh procession 2025 in Hyderabad, mosques en route covered with cloth

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee general secretary Dr Ravinutala Shashidhar said, this year 1.4 lakh Ganesh idols of five feet and above have been installed in the city and one lakh saffron flags placed across the city. Several seers are visiting the city during the festival and touring pandals in different bastis.

It is expected the Union Home Minister will hold a meeting with the top party leaders on his arrival in the city and discuss the political affairs in the State BJP.

Meanwhile, the police are making elaborate security arrangements for the Ganesh procession. Around 25,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city.