Ahead of Ganesh procession 2025 in Hyderabad, mosques en route covered with cloth

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh procession 2025 in Hyderabad, the mosques on the routes of the procession in the city have been draped. This was done to avert any untoward incident.

The mosques at Afzal Gunj, Charminar, and other areas in the city have been draped in massive cloth.

The practice has been adopted by law enforcement authorities to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the city during the Ganesh procession.

Security ahead of Ganesh procession 2025 in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police are taking all necessary measures to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the city ahead of Ganesh Visarjan and Milad un Nabi. For peace and security, policemen, along with the rapid action force, have been deployed in the city.

The police are extra vigilant at religious places in the city. Heavy security forces have been deployed at prominent mosques and temples.

For the preparation for the procession, the Hyderabad police commissioner held a review meeting at the South West Zone DCP Office in Mehdipatnam.

He also met with law and order, traffic, and other police officers of the South West Zone to review arrangements for the Ganesh procession 2025 in Hyderabad.

Strict vigilance

The commissioner has called for strict vigilance to be maintained to prevent crimes by anti-social elements, as well as incidents of pickpocketing, eve-teasing, and chain snatching.

He also inspected important Ganesh mandapas in Goshamahal, Tappa Chabutra, Langar House, and Golkonda in the South West Zone.