21-yr-old Hyderabad student dies in horrific road accident in UK

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad lost his life in a horrific road accident in the United Kingdom (UK) in the early hours of Monday, September 1.

The deceased is identified as 21-year-old Rishiteja Rapolu.

Hyderabad student was pursuing higher studies in UK

The student was pursuing higher studies in the UK. His parents are residents of Boduppal.

As per media reports, the accident occurred on the Dual Carriageway A130 at Rayleigh Spur roundabout when nine friends and roommates were travelling towards Southend-on-Sea.

Apart from the one from Hyderabad, another student was critically injured in the accident.

Airlifted

Though both were airlifted to the Royal London Hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.

On the other hand, the Essex Police arrested the drivers of both the vehicles involved in the accident.

They are facing charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

The investigation is going on.