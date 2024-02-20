Amit Shah to attend Telangana BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Feb 24

He is expected to guide state BJP leadership on goals to achieve in the Lok Sabha polls. The party is aiming to achieve around 10 seats and 35 percent vote share in the polls.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 9:18 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Telangana on February 24 to gather support for the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The state BJP is reportedly making arrangements for his visit. His last visit was on December 27.

He is expected to guide state BJP leadership on goals to achieve in the Lok Sabha polls. The party is aiming to achieve around 10 seats (out of 17 seats) and 35 percent vote share in the polls.

The yatra was launched by the BJP on Tuesday, February 20, from four locations in the state and will continue until March 1.

During the next nine days, union ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders of the BJP will participate in the yatra to garner support for the party.

