Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Bengaluru today

The roadshow is expected to begin at 7.50 p.m.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd April 2024 8:07 am IST
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday to take part in a roadshow, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said.

Home Minister Shah will arrive at the HAL airport by a special flight on Tuesday evening.

The former BJP National President will then reach the Bengaluru South Parliamentary constituency by road.

MS Education Academy

The roadshow is expected to begin at 7.50 p.m.

It will commence from the Swami Vivekananda Circle and end at St. Francis School in Bengaluru.

Home Minister Shah will then return to the HAL airport and leave for Kerala.

Sources said the Union Minister will also address the gathering towards the end of the roadshow.

BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya is the BJP candidate from the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat. He is the sitting MP from the constituency.

Home Minister Shah’s roadshow is likely to be attended by thousands of party workers and people from all across the city.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd April 2024 8:07 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button