Amit Shah to visit Kolkata on Monday to inaugurate Durga Puja

He will inaugurate the Puja of Santosh Mitra Square at Lebutala Park in central Kolkata

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th October 2023 6:09 pm IST
Screen Grab

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kolkata on October 16 to inaugurate Durga Puja in central Kolkata.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

He will inaugurate the Puja of Santosh Mitra Square at Lebutala Park in central Kolkata, whose principal organiser is BJP councilor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Sajal Ghosh.

The theme of this particular community Puja this year is Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “The Prime Minister Narandra Modi will be inaugurating the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in January next year. But before that Home Minister will be inaugurating another Ram Mandir in Kolkata,” Ghosh told media persons.

MS Education Academy

Ghosh also confirmed that the only programme that Shah will have in Kolkata on Monday will be to inaugurate the Puja. “As per the schedule fixed so far, he will be in the city for a couple of hours. He will come to the city, inaugurate the Puja and go back to New Delhi,” Ghosh said.

Also Read
‘Naidu’s life under threat in jail’, Lokesh tells Amit Shah

Santosh Mitra Square, this year too, has maintained its tradition of not accepting the donation and other financial benefits offered by the state government to the community Durga Puja committees every year.

“We had not been accepting donations for the last two years. Pujas have been organised with lots of pomp and grandeur even before. So it will happen this year as well. But we do not want to be party to waste money of the state exchequer and that too at a time when the state government is unable to meet essential expenditure for development or go for recruitment for the vacant posts,” Ghosh said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th October 2023 6:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button