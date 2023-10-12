‘Naidu’s life under threat in jail’, Lokesh tells Amit Shah

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that his father and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s life is under threat in jail.

Lokesh, who met Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday night, alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was acting with political vendetta to target them.

Also Read Lokesh appears before CID for 2nd day in Amaravati case

The TDP leader posted on ‘X’ after the meeting that he apprised Amit Shah of the blatant misuse of state machinery by YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, the regime revenge against Chandrababu Naidu and the appalling condition in which he has been lodged in the prison where his life is under threat.

Lokesh told the union minister that on one hand Naidu has been arrested while on the other he was being harassed in the name of investigations.

He alleged that the government was trying to create problems even for his mother Bhuvaneswari and wife Brahmani.

Amit Shah reportedly enquired about the health of Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail since his arrest last month in Skill Development Corporation case.

Lokesh briefed the Home Minister about the cases booked against him and his father. The TDP general secretary was interrogated by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for two days in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

The CID has also issued Prisoner Transit (PT) warrants against Naidu in Amaravati Inner Ring Road and AP FiberNet cases.

The TDP supremo is also facing arrest in the Angallu violence case.

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president D. Purandeswari, who is sister-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu, and BJP’s Telangana unit chief and union minister G. Kishan Reddy were also present during the meeting.

“Lokesh elaborately explained to Amit Shah ji about the vindictiveness of the state government and leaders at the helm of affairs. Now those who blame the Centre need to reply as to why Amit Shah ji would give an appointment to Lokesh if the BJP was behind the arrest!,” Purandeswari posted on ‘X’ after the meeting.