Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu, to devise strategy for 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Madurai on June 8, during which he is set to review the preparedness of the party to face the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls next year and devise a strategy to fight polls, BJP sources said on Saturday.

Shah, in a post on ‘X,’ said: “Leaving for Tamil Nadu. Tomorrow, will chair a meeting of the state core committee of the Tamil Nadu BJP, in Madurai. In the evening, will interact with state, district, and mandal-level office bearers of the BJP in Madurai. Looking forward to attending the programs.”

Senior party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters that Shah will be in Madurai on Sunday and leaders including her were going to the southern city with enthusiasm and she hit out at the ruling DMK alleging the Dravidian party feared that the Saffron outfit grow further by gaining more strength.

According to BJP sources, on June 8, Shah would have darshan at the Madurai Meenakshi temple and then address party leaders and office-bearers on election preparedness, and also hold meetings with “various stakeholders.”

BJP state vice president Narayanan Tirupathi said Shah’s visit would be a big morale booster for the party cadres.

“He will be meeting our mandal, district and state office-bearers and discuss and devise the strategy to face the election in Tamil Nadu in 2026,” he told PTI.

Assembly election is due in Tamil Nadu by April-May 2026.

Asked on speculations on firming up an alliance with the PMK during Shah’s visit, Narayanan said the top leader’s visit had nothing to do with such matters. “Shah will be addressing party office-bearers and cadres till the level of mandal,” he said, adding the visit was also about strengthening further the party organisation.

BJP state general secretary Raama Sreenivasan, in his social media account, posted his sound-bite to a Tamil news media outlet, in which he said the “messaging” behind Shah’s Tamil Nadu visit is the “commencement” of countdown to the DMK regime beginning June 8, and that was why the ruling DMK feared the top leader’s visit.

On April 11, 2025, Shah, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, announced the revival of the alliance between the BJP and AIADMK.