Early alliance between the BJP and AIADMK may help both parties

Although the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are a year away, the recent announcement of the BJP and AIADMK poll alliance is strategically important. This tie-up, part of the larger National Democratic Alliance at the national level, could benefit both parties in the upcoming elections.

Both sides made compromises. The BJP let go of Annamalai, a key figure for the party’s future. Meanwhile, the AIADMK agreed to ally a year before the assembly elections and committed to creating a coalition government if they won. There was no alternative for the BJP in Tamil Nadu other than an alliance with AIADMK, just as it did in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 assembly polls with TDP. Caste calculations, too, seem to have played a role.

Modi hails alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the alliance, asserting that the NDA would progress in the state. He emphasized removing the corrupt DMK government to protect Tamil culture was imperative.

The BJP and AIADMK have worked together as allies since the birth of the NDA in 1998. However, in 2023, the AIADMK ended this partnership for several reasons. The two parties disagree over party strategies and leadership decisions. The BJP did not win any seats in the Lok Sabha elections, but Annamalai’s efforts helped the party increase its vote share by more than seven percentage points.

Insiders suggest that the need for political resilience and influence from Delhi has prompted AIADMK chief Palaniswami to reassess his position, particularly with the 2026 Assembly elections in mind. The DMK’s phenomenal success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Chief M. K. Stalin’s victories in by-polls have restricted Palaniswami’s options.

Palaniswami to lead coalition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday in Chennai that AIADMK had returned to the NDA. He also said AIADMK Leader Edapadi Palaniswami will lead the coalition. The AIADMK, BJP, and all alliance parties will work together in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Shah assured that the AIADMK has no conditions or demands and added that there will be no interference in its internal matters. He stated, “This alliance will benefit both the NDA and AIADMK.” Shah also noted the past cooperation between Prime Minister Modi and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Previously, the BJP suggested the inclusion of expelled AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and AMMK leaders TTV Dhinakara in the alliance. However, Edapadi adamantly stuck to his decision. Shah, distancing the BJP, said that the BJP would not interfere with the DMK’s internal matters. Palaniswamy was adamant about keeping out the expelled leaders O Pannerselvam, TTV Dinakaran, and Sasikala, Jaya’s companion. BJP felt that these leaders would cut into AIADMK’s votes.

Why did the two parties announce their decision earlier? The BJP, recognizing the strategic importance of Tamil Nadu in national politics, wants to improve its chances in the state because it has had trouble gaining support. The party is looking to establish itself in the south, but it has found that, ideologically, AIADMK is problematic due to differences in policy and governance approaches despite its efforts.

The AIADMK has faced challenges in performing well in the last two elections: the Lok Sabha and the assembly polls. In 2024, the BJP won no seats in the southern state. The AIADMK and the BJP allied during the 2019 and 2021 assembly elections but chose to part ways before the 2024 general election. The BJP could benefit from the alliance because of the strong AIADMK base.

Rocky relationship

The BJP and AIADMK have had a rocky relationship for several reasons. First, both K. Annamalai and AIADMK leader E. Palaniswami belong to the Gounders, a powerful community in western Tamil Nadu, and they come from the same area, West Kongu. Annamalai’s successor, Nagendran, belongs to the influential Thevar community.

It is no secret that Annamalai stepped down before the announcement to facilitate a smooth transition. The DMK-led coalition seems stable and shows no signs of internal conflict. Meanwhile, superstar Vijay’s new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi are not keen to join the AIADMK coalition.

The former IPS officer, Annamalai, and the leaders of the AIADMK do not have a working relationship. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections proved disastrous for the AIADMK and the BJP, as neither party won a single seat. Now that Nainar has replaced Annamalai, there will be a new scenario.

In 2023, Annamalai criticized key AIADMK leaders, including the late J. Jayalalithaa. This upset the AIADMK and led them to pass a resolution against him, resulting in their withdrawal from the alliance with the BJP. Nagendran is from Tirunelveli in southern Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is trying to grow its presence.

One week is said to be long in politics, but one year is too long. We have to wait and see how the renewed alliance works.