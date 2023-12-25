Amit Shah to visit Telangana as BJP eyes 10 seats in Lok Sabha polls 2024

He will be meeting with senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind, and others, who are preparing for the parliamentary elections.

Published: 25th December 2023
The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah (Credits: theconomictimes)

Hyderabad: With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections around the corner, Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana on December 28. He will chart a strategic approach for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to secure at least 10 seats in parliament.

The party had won only 4 seats from Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He is to craft and communicate a robust strategy for the Parliament elections for Telangana.

Amit Shah’s plan in Telangana reportedly includes a meeting in Kongarakalan, Ranga Reddy, with over 1,200 BJP members on December 28.

Amit Shah’s visit is part of a larger BJP agenda, he has been assigned as in charge of Telangana, West Bengal, and Odisha – regions where the BJP had a minimal presence before 2014 but has improved in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

