Amit Shah to visit Telangana as BJP eyes 10 seats in Lok Sabha polls 2024

Hyderabad: With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections around the corner, Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana on December 28. He will chart a strategic approach for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to secure at least 10 seats in parliament.

The party had won only 4 seats from Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He is to craft and communicate a robust strategy for the Parliament elections for Telangana.

He will be meeting with senior BJP leaders, including Union minister G Kishan Reddy, DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind, and others, who are preparing for the parliamentary elections.

Amit Shah’s plan in Telangana reportedly includes a meeting in Kongarakalan, Ranga Reddy, with over 1,200 BJP members on December 28.

Amit Shah’s visit is part of a larger BJP agenda, he has been assigned as in charge of Telangana, West Bengal, and Odisha – regions where the BJP had a minimal presence before 2014 but has improved in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.