Amit Shah trying to spark communal riots in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: During a public meeting in Saroor Nagar Jana Jatara, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of inciting discord in Hyderabad, labeling their actions as venomous towards the city’s global status. He urged BJP leaders to refrain from instigating communal tensions in the peaceful city.

In a pointed critique, Revanth Reddy singled out Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of making provocative statements aimed at sparking communal riots in Telangana. He alleged that Shah’s remarks about scrapping Muslim reservations were part of a deliberate effort to incite communal riots.

Highlighting the Congress party’s role in transforming Hyderabad into a global city, Revanth Reddy condemned the BJP’s alleged attempts to garner votes through communal polarization.

Asserting the gravity of the upcoming LS elections, Revanth Reddy characterized them as a matter of life and death for the nation. He warned that the Constitution faces unprecedented peril under the current administration, with Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah allegedly undermining constitutional principles and reservations.

Drawing a contrast, Revanth Reddy hailed Rahul Gandhi as a defender of the Constitution and reservations, likening him to the legendary character Bahubali. He rallied support for Rahul’s cause, calling upon the people of Telangana to stand united in protecting the Constitution and preserving reservation policies.

Issuing a stern warning, Revanth Reddy urged citizens to thwart the BJP’s purported agenda to abolish quotas and exploit the nation. He cautioned against falling into the BJP’s trap and urged Telangana residents to remain vigilant against divisive tactics.