Amit Shah’s doctored video: Congress’ Arun Reddy to 3-day police custody

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday sent Arun Reddy, an accused in the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video case, to three-day police custody.

On Friday, Delhi Police arrested Arun Reddy, who manages the Telangana Congress’ X account — ‘Spirit of Congress’.

Sources said that Reddy was arrested from Delhi. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested five persons, identified as Pendyala Vamshi Krishna, Satish Manne, Pettam Naveen, Asma Tasleem and Koya Geetha — all residents of Hyderabad, who were circulating the doctored video of the Home Minister.

According to police, Home Minister Shah delivered a speech during a public meeting in Telangana’s Medak on April 23.

“Pendyala Vamshi Krishna received a morphed video of the speech on Whatsapp. He then uploaded the morphed video on the ‘INCTelangana’ (X) handle and shared it in various WhatsApp groups,” said the Hyderabad Police in a statement issued on Friday.

Delhi Police registered an FIR after receiving complaints from the BJP and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The investigators are yet to receive any response from social media giants X and Meta in connection with the doctored video, a Delhi Police source told IANS.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had also summoned Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for questioning in connection with the case.